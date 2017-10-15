Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) traded up 4.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,636 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.57. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 8.84%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post $8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.37 per share, with a total value of $416,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.76.

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

