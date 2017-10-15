UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills Corporation worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Williams Capital lifted their price target on Black Hills Corporation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Black Hills Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) opened at 67.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Black Hills Corporation had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Corporation Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

