UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Conduent worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,922,000.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) opened at 16.14 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $3.39 billion. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.44.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other Conduent news, EVP David Amoriell sold 106,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,811,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

