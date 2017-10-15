UBS AG (UBS) Shares Sold by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS AG were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS AG by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS AG by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UBS AG by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS AG by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS AG by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS AG (UBS) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,633 shares. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. UBS AG has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Instinet downgraded UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded UBS AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on UBS AG in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

