UBS AG Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for ASML Holding (AMSL)

UBS AG set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on ASML Holding (AMS:AMSL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on ASML Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on ASML Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on ASML Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on ASML Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on ASML Holding and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.73 ($176.15).

