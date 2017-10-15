UBS AG Analysts Give Terex Corporation (TEX) a $52.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a $52.00 price objective on Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, thefly.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Terex Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. OTR Global cut shares of Terex Corporation to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.64.

Get Terex Corporation alerts:

Terex Corporation (TEX) opened at 45.72 on Wednesday. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.09 billion.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Terex Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ubs-ag-analysts-give-terex-corporation-tex-a-52-00-price-target.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Terex Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -50.79%.

Terex Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $133,068.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $351,234.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $165,731 and sold 98,679 shares valued at $3,981,710. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex Corporation by 11,851.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terex Corporation by 1,197.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,263 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Corporation by 51.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $25,739,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Corporation by 123.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.