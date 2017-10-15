U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 380.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $429,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zvi Lando sold 10,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $233,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,156.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,508 shares of company stock worth $4,963,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ SEDG) traded up 2.43% on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674,822 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

