U.S. Bancorp (USB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

Headlines about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been trending positive this week, according to sentiment analysis.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 54.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

