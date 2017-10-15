Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPC. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tutor Perini Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tutor Perini Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) opened at 27.90 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Tutor Perini Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 71,383 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,863,096.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,919,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,499,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $1,956,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,566,711 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

