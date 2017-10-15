Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLW. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 243 ($3.19) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.09 ($2.99).

Get Tullow Oil plc alerts:

Tullow Oil plc (TLW) opened at 190.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.33 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 142.38 and a 52 week high of GBX 299.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/tullow-oil-plc-tlw-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc.html.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £451.49 ($593.60).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.