Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 132,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE LEG) opened at 47.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Leggett & Platt, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt, in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 19,589 shares of Leggett & Platt, stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $971,222.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

