TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. TrueBlue has set its Q3 guidance at $0.550$0.60 EPS.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.04 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.84 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueBlue Inc. alerts:

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE TBI) opened at 23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.40. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, EVP Wayne W. Larkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/trueblue-inc-tbi-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.