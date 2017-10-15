Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Trading Down NaN After Analyst Downgrade

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) dropped NaN during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trevena traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 3,933,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Trevena Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trevena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trevena by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trevena by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 598,383 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 58,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,822,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 238,089 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company’s market capitalization is $130.73 million.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/trevena-inc-trvn-trading-down-nan-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.