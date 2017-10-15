Trecora Resources (TREC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trecora Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Trecora Resources (NYSE TREC) opened at 12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,678,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,004. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,005,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

