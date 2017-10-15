Traders Sell Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) on Strength (SWK)

Investors sold shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $19.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.69 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Stanley Black & Decker had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Stanley Black & Decker traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $158.71

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $1,029,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,566,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,865,000 after buying an additional 287,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,670.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,619,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

