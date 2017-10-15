Traders Sell Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Strength (HON)

Traders sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $47.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.50 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $143.37

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $47,182,074.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

