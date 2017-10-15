Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise MLP Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.0231421368515 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) traded down 2.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158,257 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Tortoise MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. It invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets.

