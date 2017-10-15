Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,303 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $463,639.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE PRU) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. 1,336,950 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

