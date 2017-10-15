Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) by 21,678.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.36% of Shopify worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.78 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.51.

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $94.22. 1,760,474 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $9.29 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $123.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

