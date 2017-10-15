Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.67 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 75.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,352,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,258,000 after buying an additional 342,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $311.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.49.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) traded up 1.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $337.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,299 shares. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $338.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.52 and a 200 day moving average of $283.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

