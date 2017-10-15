TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Electronics for Imaging worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFII. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronics for Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 569,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 204,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $9,115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Electronics for Imaging Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronics for Imaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) opened at 41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $51.15.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Electronics for Imaging had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Electronics for Imaging’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronics for Imaging, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronics for Imaging announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-2781-shares-of-electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii.html.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 13,746 shares of Electronics for Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $662,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,965 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronics for Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.