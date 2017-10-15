TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Triton International Limited (TRTN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International Limited were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited during the first quarter worth $221,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited during the second quarter worth $301,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited during the first quarter worth $329,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International Limited by 27.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triton International Limited by 159.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) opened at 36.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.35. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

In other Triton International Limited news, insider Kevin Valentine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triton International Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

