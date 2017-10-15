TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of CBIZ worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 22.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 214,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) opened at 16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $915.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

