TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,255 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Cavco Industries worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) opened at 152.25 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post $4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

