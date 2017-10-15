Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $587,000 Position in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans trimmed its position in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Jack In The Box were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jack In The Box by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Jack In The Box by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack In The Box by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after buying an additional 539,805 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack In The Box by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack In The Box by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 197,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 99.76 on Friday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

