Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 653 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) opened at 55.74 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $710.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.23 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 683.16%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post $6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

