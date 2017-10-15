Thomas Aj Frank Sells 32,772 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,564,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,109 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $767,593.85.

On Monday, October 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $768,129.01.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,977 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,564,099.11.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,266 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,581,132.98.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,105 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,559,245.50.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,951 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,490,373.73.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,340 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $723,045.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,909 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,465,108.68.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,488 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $682,865.92.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 31,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,381,101.23.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

