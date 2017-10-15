Thomas A. Saunders Sells 18,621 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 18,621 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $1,696,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 91.50 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,996.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,424,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,309,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,495 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,135,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,947,000 after acquiring an additional 967,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,359,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,349,000 after acquiring an additional 691,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

