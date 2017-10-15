TheStreet Upgrades BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) opened at 9.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. BlueLinx Holdings has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.78.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter. BlueLinx Holdings had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings by 38.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Weber Alan W grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings by 45.4% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 84,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Feinberg Stephen acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings during the second quarter worth about $51,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers.

