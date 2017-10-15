The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Holdings Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.14% of The Rubicon Project worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE RUBI) opened at 3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The Rubicon Project, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company’s market capitalization is $178.04 million.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project, Inc. will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

