The Priceline Group’s (PCLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their buy rating on shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $2,150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

PCLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded The Priceline Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Priceline Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,961.00.

Get The Priceline Group Inc. alerts:

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1929.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.47. The Priceline Group has a 12 month low of $1,422.19 and a 12 month high of $2,067.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,860.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,865.97.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Priceline Group will post $74.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Priceline Group’s (PCLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/the-priceline-groups-pcln-buy-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc.html.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total transaction of $225,208.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,571.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCLN. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 216.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.