The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby Corporation were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Middleby Corporation by 117.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Middleby Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. AXA increased its position in The Middleby Corporation by 55.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Middleby Corporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ MIDD) opened at 125.17 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.49 million. The Middleby Corporation had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post $5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Obrien sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $679,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

The Middleby Corporation Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

