The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 47,513 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,418 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after selling 47,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,353 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE Co alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-sells-47513-shares-of-baker-hughes-a-ge-co-bhi.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.