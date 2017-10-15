The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (EVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.17% of Enviva Partners, worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners, by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 176,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners, by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners, by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get Enviva Partners LP alerts:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) opened at 30.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. Enviva Partners, had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-sells-13-shares-of-enviva-partners-lp-eva.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVA. BidaskClub upgraded Enviva Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Enviva Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enviva Partners, in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners, currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Enviva Partners, Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.