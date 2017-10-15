The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,571,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Bank AG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 175,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 551,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) opened at 16.58 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company’s market capitalization is $34.24 billion.

