The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Kraft Heinz earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4915360998141 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz (KHC) opened at 77.74 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

