Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2,780,000 Stake in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. maintained its position in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Dow Chemical by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Dow Chemical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Dow Chemical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Dow Chemical by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dow Chemical Co has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

