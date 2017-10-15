Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $43,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,355,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,623,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $864,386,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE DIS) opened at 97.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.85.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

