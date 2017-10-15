Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) PT Set at $4.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tetra Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) opened at 2.68 on Wednesday. Tetra Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company’s market cap is $310.60 million.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.19 million. Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Technologies will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 886,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

