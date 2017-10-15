Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.94% of Territorial Bancorp worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBNK. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG cut Territorial Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) opened at 32.60 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $69,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $144,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,928 shares of company stock valued at $424,551. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

