Telsey Advisory Group Raises Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Price Target to $92.00

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Wal-Mart Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market weight rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $84.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.48.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 86.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 646,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $51,835,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,265,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,288,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 over the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,297,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

