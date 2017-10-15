Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) Price Target to $28.00

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNK) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) traded up 0.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 406,548 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.30. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $653.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 21,600 shares of Pinnacle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 828,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,393.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West.

