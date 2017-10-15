Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,241,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,720,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,882,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $503,160,000 after buying an additional 174,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,653,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $473,536,000 after buying an additional 558,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $290,125,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,881,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,570,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 165.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. McDonald’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $2,739,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $172.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

