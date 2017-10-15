Ted Baker plc (TED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,994.17 ($39.37).

TED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Friday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.81) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Ted Baker plc from GBX 2,900 ($38.13) to GBX 3,100 ($40.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ted Baker plc (TED) opened at 2742.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,566.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,543.10. Ted Baker plc has a one year low of GBX 2,286.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,150.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.21 billion.

In other Ted Baker plc news, insider Raymond Stuart Kelvin sold 62,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,760 ($36.29), for a total transaction of £1,725,745.20 ($2,268,926.11).

Ted Baker plc Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

