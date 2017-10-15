Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Tecogen Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGEN. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tecogen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) opened at 2.96 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company’s market cap is $73.15 million.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Tecogen will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/tecogen-inc-tgen-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 579,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 61.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, sells and maintains cogeneration products, including combined heat and power (CHP), air conditioning systems and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supporting CHP products based on engines fueled by natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecogen (TGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.