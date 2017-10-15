Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 2,526.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,976,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,893,242,000 after buying an additional 21,140,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,421,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,083,382,000 after buying an additional 1,161,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,403,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,759,000 after buying an additional 414,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 353,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,320,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 146.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

