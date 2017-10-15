Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of 2U worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 243,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Get 2U Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/teachers-advisors-llc-raises-holdings-in-2u-inc-twou.html.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) opened at 59.82 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.87 billion. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

In other news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $7,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.