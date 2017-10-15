Teachers Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,142 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Rite Aid Corporation worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rite Aid Corporation by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rite Aid Corporation by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Rite Aid Corporation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Rite Aid Corporation by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid Corporation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) opened at 1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.79. Rite Aid Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid Corporation had a net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Corporation will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid Corporation news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 28,189 shares of Rite Aid Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $58,915.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Mizuho set a $2.00 target price on Rite Aid Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

