Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 9,064 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,982 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 242.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,111 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 56.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 43,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,096,825.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $27,541.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,859.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock worth $4,655,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ FSLR) opened at 47.60 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $4.97 billion. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.55 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Vetr downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities set a $67.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

