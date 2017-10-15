Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) opened at 50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.50. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III bought 12,325 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.90 per share, with a total value of $701,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,157.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 920,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 14.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,449,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,718,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

